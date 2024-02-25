Pro bowler arrested during tournament facing child pornography charges

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A professional bowler from Ohio who was arrested while competing in a tournament in early February is facing child pornography charges, prosecutors said.

Brandon Novak, 35, of Chillicothe, faces 15 felony counts, WCMH-TV reported. Five of the charges were for pandering sexually oriented materials involving a minor, and 10 charges concerned illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material of performance, according to Ross County Common Pleas Court online records.

Novak was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Feb. 1 during the 2024 U.S. Open Bowling Tournament at Royal Pin Woodland in Indianapolis, The Plain Dealer reported.

The suspect was transported on Thursday from the Marion County Jail in Indiana to the Ross County Jail, according to WSYX-TV.

The bowler’s arrest at the beginning of February during the 2024 U.S. Open Bowling Tournament in Indianapolis was originally a mystery.

Documents filed in the Ohio court did not elaborate on how investigators tied Novak to the charges, WCMH reported. Prosecutors said that Novak, who has competed in Professional Bowlers Association events since 2009, allegedly solicited, received, bought or possessed child pornography, according to the television station.

Novak’s PBA biography notes that he has won $148,902.50 since joining the circuit. He is ranked No. 77 on the tour. In 2012, he was named the PBA Central Region Rookie of the Year.

While he did not complete the tournament in Indianapolis, Novak won $1,500 after finishing in 36th place, according to the PBA website.

The 11th Frame, a digital daily newspaper dedicated to bowling news, originally reported Novak’s arrest. At the time he was detained, Novak was in 36th place out of 108 competitors, according to tournament results.

According to CBS Sports, Novak was detained during the seventh frame of his match.

Novak has a pretrial hearing scheduled for March 21, WCMH reported.

