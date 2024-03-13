Queen Camilla gets her own Barbie doll

Queen Camilla Hosts International Women's Day Reception LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 12: Her Majesty, Queen Camilla is presented with a Barbie in her likeness at Buckingham Palace on March 12, 2024 in London, England. The WOW Girls Festival Bus Tour was bought to a close at a reception hosted by President of WOW, Her Majesty Queen Camilla, following International Women’s Day (8th March). The WOW Girls festival is a force for change across society in how it sees girls, their potential, and the opportunities it offers for their future. Her Majesty the Queen will be accompanied at the reception by Her Majesty the Queen of Belgium, Queen Mathilde and Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Gloucester. (Photo by Paul Grover - WPA Pool/Getty Images) (WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Queen Camilla now has a mini version of herself in doll form.

Camilla, 75, was presented with her look-a-like Barbie doll during a reception at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, according to People. The reception was for the Women of the World (WOW) foundation that she serves as the president of, the BBC reported.

The doll was presented to Camilla for her work with the foundation, the Royal Family said on Instagram. It wore the same outfit the queen wore to the event.

“Thank you very, very much indeed. It’s brilliant,” Camilla said, according to People. “You’ve taken about 50 years off my life.”

WOW is an organization that works to support gender equality, according to the BBC. It also celebrates the success and achievements of women and girls.

Tuesday’s event also celebrated International Women’s Day with women and girls who “represent hope for women in the future,” the BBC reported.

During her speech at the event, the queen also showed some stones that broke windows at Buckingham Palace back in May 1914, the BBC reported. The stones were thrown by two suffragettes who fought so that women could have the right to vote.

“In 1914, I believe, they represented hope to the women who threw them, hope that, in the future, they would not be victims of their history,” the Queen said, according to the BBC. “Above all, they represented the hope that it was possible, as Christabel Pankhurst (daughter of Emmeline Pankhurst) said, ‘to make this world a better place for women.’”

