Quincy Jones’ cause of death released

Quincy Jones FILE PHOTO: Producer Quincy Jones attends the Annie Leibovitz Book Launch presented by Vanity Fair, Leon Max and Benedikt Taschen during Vanity Fair Campaign Hollywood at Chateau Marmont on February 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The cause of death for music legend Quincy Jones was released. The Grammy award-winning producer, songwriter and entertainer died from pancreatic cancer.

No other factors were listed on Jones’ death certificate, CNN reported. Jones died on Nov. 3 surrounded by family. He was laid to rest in a private ceremony Nov. 10, The Associated Press reported. A larger, public event is being planned, but no date has been announced, TMZ reported.

CNN reported that Jones had been battling cancer for years but did not say when he was diagnosed.

His family has not released a comment on Jones’ cause of death but said when he passed, that his death was “an incredible loss” for his family.”

“Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing,” the family said in a statement. “And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him.

Jones either wrote or produced some of the most iconic songs of several generations - from “It’s My Party” to “Fly Me to the Moon” to “Thriller” to “We Are the World.”

Over his long career, Jones won 28 Grammy Awards, USA Today reported.

He was listed as either a producer, composer, conductor, arranger or performer on more than 400 albums and composed about 35 film scores.

Jones didn’t just focus on music.

He produced the television show “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” the film “The Color Purple and founded the magazine Vibe in 1993, which he sold in 2006, CNN and USA Today reported.

Jones had health problems over the years, including a brain aneurysm in 1974 that made him slow down a bit and spend time with his family. In the 1980s he suffered from a deep depression.

