Rainbow Bridge at Niagara Falls closed after apparent vehicle explosion

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Rainbow Bridge connection between the U.S. and Canada at Niagara Falls is closed after reports of a vehicle explosion.

The FBI’s Buffalo Field Office said it is investigating a vehicle explosion at the border crossing and is working with local, state and federal law enforcement.

#FBI Buffalo statement on investigation at the Rainbow Bridge: pic.twitter.com/jRaGLL8sU8 — FBI Buffalo (@FBIBuffalo) November 22, 2023

The FBI gave no other details.

WHEC reported that the Peace Bridge is also closed to and from Canada.

