Rainbow Bridge at Niagara Falls closed after apparent vehicle explosion

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Rainbow Bridge connection between the U.S. and Canada at Niagara Falls is closed after reports of a vehicle explosion.
The FBI’s Buffalo Field Office said it is investigating a vehicle explosion at the border crossing and is working with local, state and federal law enforcement.
#FBI Buffalo statement on investigation at the Rainbow Bridge: pic.twitter.com/jRaGLL8sU8— FBI Buffalo (@FBIBuffalo) November 22, 2023
The FBI gave no other details.
WHEC reported that the Peace Bridge is also closed to and from Canada.
