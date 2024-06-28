Rainforest animal known as a kinkajou rescued from highway rest stop A kinkajou was found in southeast of Yakima, Washington earlier this week, according to officials. (Washington State Department of Transportation/Washington State Department of Transportation)

YAKIMA, Wash. — A kinkajou was found in southeast of Yakima, Washington earlier this week, according to officials.

“What’s that you say? It’s a nocturnal rainforest animal. Why was it at our east Selah Creek Rest Area over the (weekend)? We have no idea,” the Washington State Department of Transportation said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“We don’t know if it was dropped off or escaped.”

Hello from our friendly Kinkajou! What's that you say? It's a nocturnal rainforest animal. Why was it at our east Selah Creek Rest Area over the wknd? We have no idea, but our friends with Dept. of Fish & Wildlife rescued him. We don't know if it was dropped off or escaped. pic.twitter.com/1Xsyu8bOH2 — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) June 24, 2024

Kinkajous live in tropical rainforests in southern Mexico and Brazil, according to the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma, per the AP. They have yellow fur, round ears and big dark eyes. They are not endangered but they are hunted for their fur.

“Despite their cuteness, kinkajous do not make good pets,” the zoo said, according to The Associated Press.

The kinkajou was taken to the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma and will be living there temporarily, the AP reported. It is being quarantined there for a bit to make sure it’s not sick and then will have a wellness exam.

© 2024 Cox Media Group