Rapper Enchanting, Gucci Mane’s former protégée, dead at 26

Rapper Enchanting dies FILE PHOTO: ATLANTA,GA - SEPTEMBER 06: Rapper Enchanting and K. Shiday attend a party at Elleven45 Lounge on September 6, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Enchanting died on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage/WireImage)

The rapper Enchanting has died, according to several sources — including rapper Gucci Mane, who posted condolences on his Instagram account.

Enchanting was born Channing Nicole Larry.

When and where she died was not disclosed. False reports of her death began circulating on Monday, according to People.com. A cause of death was not disclosed, but it had been reported by multiple outlets that she had been placed on life support.

“So sad to have to say R.I.P to such a great young lady a true star we gone all miss you Chant @luvenchanting 😢 💔,” Gucci captioned a photo of her on his account.

Gucci Mane, who was born Radric Delantic Davis, founded 1017 Records, which Enchanting first signed with in 2020. She appeared on three albums before she left the label in 2023, WQHT reported.

Her 1017 Records profile said the rapper, who was 26 when she died, began to pursue music around the age of 18 and started focusing on her craft after her high school graduation.

“I had to get comfortable with my voice,” she said, per 1017′s website. “Staying in the studio and constantly recording, it helps me find the style I can be good at.”

“Other people can relate to the things I say. I might help somebody through any situation, they can listen to me and find peace,” the rapper continued.

Some of the rapper’s songs include “Shoulda Known,” “He Can’t Reach,” “Tell Me Why,” and “No Luv.”

© 2024 Cox Media Group