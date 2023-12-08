Rapper Kodak Black arrested in Florida for possession of cocaine, police say

PLANTATION, Fla. — Rapper Kodak Black was arrested in Florida on Thursday on charges of possession of cocaine, according to police.
Black, whose given name is Bill Kapri, was booked into a jail in Plantation, Florida, on cocaine charges, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and improperly stopping or parking a vehicle, according to USA Today.
The rapper was arrested by Plantation Police after an officer allegedly saw a black Bentley SUV parked in the road. The officer claims he saw Black asleep in the driver’s seat and smelled a strong odor of burnt cannabis coming from the vehicle, WSVN reported.
BREAKING: South Florida rapper Kodak Black is back in the Broward jail Thursday.— Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) December 7, 2023
According to police reports, officers allegedly found cannabis wrapping paper and residue and later witnessed a white powder falling from Black’s body, WTVJ South Florida reported. A clear plastic bag with a white chunky substance was also allegedly found in Black’s pocket. Officers said field tests allegedly showed the substance was cocaine.
Black has had other run-ins with the law. In 2019, he was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to weapons charges stemming from his arrest before a scheduled concert performance.
In January 2020, Black’s sentence was commuted by outgoing President Donald Trump.