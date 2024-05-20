Rare Rubyglow pineapple - costing $395 - being sold at California produce stand

The pineaple is ruby red in color.

Del Monte's Rubyglow FILE PHOTO: Del Monte-brand pineapples are seen in boxes in a cold storage room at Sun-View Market February 3, 2006 in Niles, Illinois. The company has developed a pineapple called Rubygold that sells for around $400 each. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images/Getty Images)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Like pineapple? Got $400? A store in Southern California can hook you up with the Cadillac of pineapples – the Rubyglow.

The rare pineapple, only a few thousand produced each year, is being sold at Melissa’s Produce, a specialty shop in Vernon, California, according to KTLA.

It was developed in Costa Rica after 16 years of research, according to the fruit wholesaler Del Monte Foods.

“As the leaders of pineapple innovation, we’re excited to debut our latest creation, the Rubyglow pineapple,” Del Monte announced on its website.

“Named for the ruby and its rich red color, scarce supply and association with luxury, this exceptional fruit offers a special experience to those who appreciate uniqueness.”

According to the Guardian, the pineapple was previously available only in China.

