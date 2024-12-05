Recall alert: 1.1M pairs of oven gloves sold by QVC recalled; don't offer enough heat protection

More than one million oven gloves sold by QVC have been recalled.

More than one million pairs of oven gloves have been recalled after it was found that they don’t offer enough protection and could allow someone to be burned.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the Temp-tations Oven Gloves were sold in single pairs, sets of two or in sets with drying mats or trivets from August 2018 through August 2024 for between $4 and $13 a pair or $14 and $26 if sold in a set with other items.

They came in several colors or prints including blue, yellow, red, floral print and summer shell prints with the following model numbers:

K51459

K76398

K47973

K48879

K85322

K96004

K92603

K308719

K309220

K309388

K309516

There were 162 reports of not enough protection with 92 reports of burns.

You should stop using the gloves and contact QVC for a refund, the CPSC said.

For more information, contact QVC by phone at 888-770-7119 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., by email or online.

