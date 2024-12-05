Recall alert: 13K Vacation Black Label Scented Candles recalled

Candle
Recall alert The CPSC recalled 13,000 candles. (Rushing, Hannah/cpsc.gov)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

At the time of year when candles are given as gifts, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of Vacation Black Label Scented Candles.

Read more trending news

The CPSC said the Legendary “VACATION” candle after the flame can burn too high and make the glass break, posing fire and laceration hazards.

They were sold online vacation.inc, Amazon, Ulta and other stores nationwide from November 2023 through September 2024 for $42.

If you have the candle, you should stop using it and contact the company to get a refund.

Click here for information on how to get your refund.

Latest recalls:

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!