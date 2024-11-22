Recall alert: 145K Hyundai vehicles; charger control unit may be damaged and not charge battery

Hyundai recalled 145,235 vehicles after the company discovered the battery charger’s control unit could become damaged and not allow the battery to charge.

The recall affects some 2022 to 2024 IONIQ 5, 2023 to 2025 IONIQ 6, Genesis GV60, Genesis GV70 Electrified and 2023 to 2024 Genesis G80 Electrified vehicles, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced.

The issue affects the Integrated Charging Control Unit. If the battery isn’t charged the car can lose drive power.

Dealers will inspect both the ICCU and its fuse and will replace them for free if necessary. The unit’s software will also be updated, the NHTSA said.

Owners will get a letter in the mail after Jan. 17 but can call Hyundai directly at 855-371-9460. The company’s internal recall number is 272. If you own a Genesis, call 844-340-9741 which has the recall number 025G.

©2024 Cox Media Group