Recall alert: 1.6M Hondas recalled over steering issue

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of more than 1.6 million Honda vehicles.

The vehicles have an issue with the steering gearbox assembly. The NHTSA said the gearbox may have been put together incorrectly and could cause extra internal friction, making it difficult to steer the vehicles.

Honda recalled the following vehicles:

2023-2025:

  • Acura Integra
  • Civic Type R
  • CR-V Hybrid
  • CR-V
  • HR-V

2022-2025:

  • Civic
  • Civic Hatchback
  • 2024-2025
  • Acura Integra Type S

2025

  • CR-V Fuel Cell EV
  • Civic Hybrid
  • Civic Hatchback Hybrid

Dealers will replace the worm gear spring and make sure there is enough grease in the gearbox assembly. Mechanics will complete the work for free.

Owners with recalled vehicles will get a letter in the mail after Nov. 18 alerting them to the issue, the NHTSA said.

They can also call Honda directly at 888-234-2138. The company’s internal recall numbers are SJS, MJU, QJT and VJV.

