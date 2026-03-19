Recall alert: 174K gas ranges recalled due to burn risk

More than 174,000 gas ranges are being recalled because of an issue with the ignition that could cause someone to get burned.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said 174,800 Frigidaire Gas Ranges were recalled because the oven’s ignition may be delayed and pose a risk of a burn hazard.

The following models are part of the recall:

FCFG3083AS

FCRG3083AD

FCRG3083AS

GCFG3060BD

GCFG3060BF

GCFG3070BF

GCRG3060BD

GCRG3060BF

PCFG3080AF

FCFG3062AB

FCFG3062AS

FCFG3062AW

FCRG3051BB

FCRG3051BS

FCRG3051BW

FCRG3052BB

FCRG3052BS

FCRG3052BW

FCRG3062AB

FCRG3062AS

FCRG3062AW

FCRG306LAF

GCFG3059BF

They have serial numbers between VF52200000 and VF54399999. The model and serial numbers can be found on a nameplate in the drawer under the oven.

The ranges were sold at Lowe’s, Home Depot and other retailers, as well as Frigidaire.com from June 2025 through January 2026 for between $630 and $2,700.

There have been 62 reports of a delayed ignition with 30 reports of burns, the CPSC said.

If you have the recalled range, you should contact Electrolux Group for a free repair, which will be an in-home installation of a new bake burner.

Consumers can still use the range top until the oven repair is complete, according to the CPSC.

For more information, contact Electrolux Group by phone at 866-291-7633, by email or online.

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