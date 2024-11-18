Recall alert: 206K Jeep, Dodge vehicles recalled over rollaway potential

Jeep close-up and trademark logo.

Recall alert FILE PHOTO: Chrysler recalled 206,502 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Dodge Durango SUVs. (wolterke - stock.adobe.com)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of more than 206,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees and Dodge Durangos because of an issue with the antilock-brake system which could allow the SUVs to roll away.

Read more trending news

The SUV’s ABS module could allow the brake light to turn on and disable the ABS and electronic stability control systems. The driver could shift the SUV out of park without pressing the brake.

Chrysler does not have a fix for the issue yet, but one is being developed.

Owners of the recalled SUVs will get a letter in the mail after Dec. 5 alerting them to the issue which affects some 2018 and 2019 Grand Cherokees and Durangos.

If you have questions, call Chrysler at 800-853-1403. The internal recall number is 94B.

Latest recalls:

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!