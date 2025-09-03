Recall alert: 219K Ram vans, Journey SUVs recalled over camera display problem

FILE PHOTO: The NHTSA announced the recall of more than 219,500 vans and SUVs made by Chrysler over a rearview camera issue.

Chrysler has recalled more than 219,500 vans and SUVs over a problem with their rearview cameras.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the microprocessor can crack and prevent the rearview camera from displaying an image properly.

The recall affects some 2019 to 2021 Ram ProMaster vans and 2019 to 2020 Dodge Journey SUVs.

Dealers will replace the camera for free.

Owners will get two letters in the mail alerting them to the problem. The first will be sent around Sept. 30 and the second will go out once a fix is available, the NHTSA said.

Owners can call Chrysler at 800-853-1403 for more information. The company’s internal recall number is 559C.

