Recall alert: 22K cordless robotic pool vacuum cleaners recalled due to burn, fire hazards The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of about 22,000 Aiper Elite Pro GS100 cordless robotic pool vacuum cleaners. (The Consumer Product Safety Commission /The Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of about 22,000 Aiper Elite Pro GS100 cordless robotic pool vacuum cleaners.

When the charging cord is plugged into the device without the adapter or into the charging port of the Aiper Elite Pro GS100 cordless robotic pool vacuum cleaners, the battery can overheat and short circuit, according to CPSC. This creates burn and fire hazards.

The recalled vacuum is the Aiper Elite Pro model number GS100. It weighs 11.2 pounds and measures at about 15.9 x 14.2 x 10 inches.

CPSC says there have been 17 reports of the recalled vacuums overheating. There was one report of a minor fingertip burn. There has been no property damage reported.

If you own one, CPSC says you should stop using it immediately and call Aiper for a free replacement of their Seagull Pro robotic pool cleaner. Aiper will provide a return label for you at no cost so you can send them the recalled vacuum. Once they get it, within seven days you will get your replacement.

Aiper is also contacting all purchasers of the product directly.

The recalled vacuums were sold online at www.aiper.com, Amazon, www.cocktailpool.com, www.factorypure.com, www.myrobotdirect.com, www.wellbots.com and uspoolsite.com from January 2023 through May 2023 between $600 and $800, according to CPSC.

Aiper can be contacted Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. by calling toll-free at 1-888-968-0666 or by email at recall@aiper.com. More information about the recall can be found on Aiper’s website.

