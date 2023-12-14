Recall alert: 34K mini string lights recalled

Recall alert The CPSC has announced the recall of about 34,600 mini string lights. (cpsc.gov)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of 34,600 mini string lights.

>> Read more trending news

The bulbs can overheat when the lights are plugged into an outlet and pose burn or fire hazards, the CPSC said.

The recall covers Bunkhouse and Lotsa lights that came on a nine-foot strand of 20 LED clear bulbs.

They work with batteries or USB.

They came in three varieties:

Everyday - SKU: BHSTL24

Christmas - SKU: XSTL24

Halloween - SKU: HSTL24

The numbers are on the back of the packaging.

The lights were sold at gift stores and boutiques across the country from August 2023 to September 2023 for between $10 and $13, the CPSC said.

Consumers who have the recalled lights are being told to unplug them and contact DM Merchandising at 800-548-6784 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday for a full refund. You can also email or visit the company’s website.

©2023 Cox Media Group