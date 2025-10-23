Recall alert: 357K curling irons recalled

Hundreds of thousands of curling irons are being recalled.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of hundreds of thousands of curling irons that could burn a person.

Bio Ionic has recalled its one-inch, long barrel curling iron. It is model number LXT-CL-1.0 and has a date code between 0722 and 1223.

They were sold at Salon Centric, Ulta, Sephora, Nordstrom, salons, beauty supply stores, Amazon and Bioionic from August 2022 to July 2024 for about $165, the CPSC said.

The curling iron’s barrel can break, posing a burn hazard. There have been 258 reports of the barrel breaking. Six people reported being burned.

The CPSC said the recall affects about 357,000 curling irons in the U.S. and another 3,000 in Canada.

If you have the recalled curling iron, you should unplug it and contact the company to register for a free replacement. You will have to cut the plug and return the plug to the company using a prepaid shipping label.

Contact Bio Iconic by calling 877-853-9624, by email or online for more information.

©2025 Cox Media Group