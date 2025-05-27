Recall alert: 443K Toyotas recalled due to lighting failures

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of more than 443,400 Toyotas because of an issue with the vehicles’ lighting system.

The NHTSA said that some 2022 to 2025 Toyota Tundra and Tundra Hybrid vehicles can allow moisture to seep into the reverse light assemblies, causing the lights to fail.

Dealers will replace both reverse light assemblies and repair the wire harnesses as needed. The work will be done for free.

Owners will get letters in the mail after June 30, but can call Toyota at 800-331-4331 for more information. The company’s internal recall numbers are 24TB06 and 24TA06.

