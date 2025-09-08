Recall alert: 91K Jeeps recalled; software issue may cause loss of drive power

A software issue occurring in some Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs is resulting in a recall of more than 91,700 vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the recall affects some 2022 to 2026 Grand Cherokee Plug-In Hybrid Electric (PHEV) SUVs.

Drive power may be lost because of the error within the hybrid control processor.

Jeep’s parent company, Chrysler, does not yet have a fix for the issue, the NHTSA said.

Owners of the recalled SUVs will get a letter alerting them of the problem after Oct. 23, but can contact Chrysler at 800-853-1403. The company’s internal recall number is 73C.

The Vehicle Identification Numbers, or VINs, can be searched on the NHTSA website starting on Sept. 11.

