Recall alert: Bettergoods pistachio nut butter recalled over salmonella concerns

The FDA announced the recall of one lot of Bettergoods Pistachio Nut Butter over salmonella concerns.

A pistachio nut butter spread, sold in 19 states at Walmart locations, has been recalled due to a possible risk of salmonella.

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According to a news release on Monday from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, Boticelli Foods of Melville, New York, is recalling one lot of its Bettergoods Pistachio Nut Butter.

The company announcement said the recall involved 6.7-ounce glass jars with the UPC code of 194346207961 and a Lot Code of LB028ACP04. The expiration date was listed as Jan. 28, 2027, the release stated.

The product was made by Gustibus Alimentari Srl of Assoro, Italy.

It was distributed exclusively to Walmart retail stores in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington and Wyoming.

Boticelli Foods Recalls Bettergoods Pistachio Nut Butter Because of Possible Health Risk https://t.co/XcArOM0HKV pic.twitter.com/gZBfSP9e6e — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) August 3, 2026

According to the FDA, the recall was initiated on July 17, 2026. On that date, Walmart learned that the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, during a routine inspection, tested three jars of the product at a Walmart retail store and identified the presence of salmonella.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported in connection with the product to date, Boticelli Foods said in the company announcment.

Customers who have bought the product have been advised to throw it away or return it to the point of sale for a refund, the FDA said.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Boticelli Foods via email at quality@botticellifoods.com or by telephone at 631-543-7000, extension 203, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET.

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