Recall alert: Children’s hair clips sold on Amazon recalled due to lead levels

About 3,000 hair clips have been recalled due to potential lead poisoning, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The Dlesot Snap Hair Clips have lead levels higher than what federal regulations allow. Lead is toxic and can cause health problems if ingested.

The clips were sold in packs of 120 in a variety of colors and patterns. They had FNSKU number X00RCTBRH printed on a white label that the barrettes came in.

If you have them, you should not use them and contact YFLGOTOO by email for a remedy, showing a photo of the clips being disposed of, the CPSC said. The CPSC did not specify what the remedy was.

The hair clips were sold on Amazon from April 2024 to September 2024 for about $10.

