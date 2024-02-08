Recall alert: Costco, Trader Joe’s, other stores recall some dairy products over possible listeria

Fresh Creative Foods, a division of Reser’s Fine Foods, Inc. is involuntarily recalling some products due to possible Listeria that was found in a cheese product from Rizo-López Foods, Inc. Trader Joe’s is also recalling some additional products at its stores nationwide for the same reason.

Costco, Trader Joe’s, other stores recall some dairy products over possible listeria Fresh Creative Foods, a division of Reser’s Fine Foods, Inc. is involuntarily recalling some products due to possible Listeria that was found in a cheese product from Rizo-López Foods, Inc. Trader Joe’s is also recalling some additional products at its stores nationwide for the same reason. (The U.S. Food & Drug Administration/The U.S. Food & Drug Administration)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Fresh Creative Foods, a division of Reser’s Fine Foods, Inc. is involuntarily recalling some products due to possible Listeria that was found in a cheese product from Rizo-López Foods, Inc.

Trader Joe’s is also recalling some additional products at its stores nationwide for the same reason.

>> Read more trending news

The recalled products include some cremas, everything sauces, dressings and one taco kit, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration. The dressings were sold in bottles and the taco kit was sold in a clear container.

The Fresh Creative Foods dressings and kits were sold at Costco, H-E-B, Trader Joe’s and Albertson’s stores in California, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Montana, New Jersey, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington, according to the FDA.

Recall alert: Queso fresco, Cotija cheese, other dairy items recalled over listeria

On Monday, the FDA said that Rizo-López Foods issued the recall after information shared by the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The recall included products like cheese, yogurt and sour cream.

List of Fresh Creative Foods items involved in the recall, per the FDA:

Item UPCItem NameSizeImpacted Use By Date RangeLocation of Use By Date
71117.00489DON PANCHO CILANTRO LIME CREMA TWIN PACK2pk of 32oz bottles3/21/2024 -4/4/2024below front label on individual bottle
71117.00741DON PANCHO EVERYTHING SAUCE FIESTA 3 PACK 33pk of 12oz bottles3/11/2024 -3/26/2024lower left corner on back of 3-pk box
41220.94799HEB CILANTRO COTIJA DRESSING12oz bottle1/13/2024 -3/30/2024below label on bottle
41220.94807HEB POBLANO CAESAR DRESSING12oz bottle1/14/2024 -3/31/2024below label on bottle
00003.64201TRADER JOES CILANTRO DRESSING12oz bottle2/19/2024 -5/14/2024below label on bottle
71117.12500DON PANCHO CHICKEN STREET TACO EXPRESS MEAL KIT22oz tray12/12/2023 -3/17/2024 sside of clear clamshell container

List of additional Trader Joe’s items involved in the recall, per the FDA:

Item NameSKU Number
Trader Joe’s Chicken Enchiladas Verde58292
Trader Joe’s Cilantro Salad Dressing36420
Trader Joe’s Elote Chopped Salad Kit74768
Trader Joe’s Southwest Salad56077

No complaints from consumers have been reported.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Listeria can cause serious illness and, in rare cases, death. Vulnerable people include people who are pregnant or who are 65 and older. People with weakened immune systems are also at risk, according to the agency.

The FDA recommends that if you have any of the recalled items to not eat them. You can bring them back to where you bought them for a full refund or throw them away.

Customers with questions can contact Rizo-López Foods, Inc., a company based in Modesto, California, at 833-296-2233. The phone number will be monitored 24 hours a day, according to the FDA.

If you purchased any of the recalled products from Trader Joe’s throw them out or bring them back to your local store for a full refund. You can also contact Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at 626-599-3817 Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST.

Latest recalls:

©2023 Cox Media Group

On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!