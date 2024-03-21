Recall alert: Crossbows recalled, pose injury hazard

Recall alert The CPSC announced the recall of more than 13,300 crossbows. (cpsc.gov)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of eight crossbow models because they pose an injury hazard.

>> Read more trending news

The recall covers the Ravin R500 model crossbow. If it is almost, but not fully, cocked, the bolt can discharge unexpectedly while the user is in the process of cocking or undocking the weapon, the CPSC reported.

Eight Ravin R500 versions of the crossbow are part of the recall:

Ravin R500, model R050

Ravin R500 Sniper, model R051

Ravin R500E, model R052

Ravin R500E Sniper, model R053

Ravin R500 XK7, model R054

Ravin R500 Sniper XK7, model R055

Ravin R500 EXK7, model R056

Ravin R500E Sniper XK7, model R057

The Raven logo and model names are on a sticker on both upper limbs of the device. The serial number is on the left side of the rail above the trigger.

The crossbows were sold by Ravin, Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods and other retailers from September 2021 through October 2023 for between $2,550 and $4,025.

Owners of the recalled crossbows should stop using them and contact Ravin Crossbows for a free repair, the CPSC reported.

For more information, you can contact Ravin Crossbows by phone at 888-298-6335 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, by email or online.

©2023 Cox Media Group