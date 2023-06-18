Recall alert: Frito-Lay recalls Tostitos avocado salsa dip over undeclared allergen

Recalled: Frito-Lay issued a voluntary recall for its avocado salsa dip product. (FDA)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Frito-Lay issued a voluntary nationwide recall of certain jars of its Tostitos Avocado Salsa Dips on Friday over concerns that some may contain milk, an undeclared allergen.

According to a news release from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, the front of 15-ounce Tostitos Avocado Salsa jars are correctly labeled, but the jar backs are mislabeled with another product’s nutrition information.

That meant that milk was not declared on the label.

“Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products,” the FDA wrote in the recall notice.

The products affected by the recall have “best by” dates of Nov. 2, 2023, or Nov. 3, 2023, according to the FDA. They became available to consumers at stores and online outlets on April 5, 2023.

Consumers are advised to discard the item or return it for a refund if there is a chance someone in their household has a milk allergy, the FDA said.

Frito-Lay can also answer questions about the recall at 800-352-4477, Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. EDT.

