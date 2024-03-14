Recall alert: Great Value Honey Roasted Cashews recalled over undeclared allergens

Cashews

Voluntary recall: Cashews sold by Walmart across 30 states and on its website have been voluntarily recalled because the product may contain undeclared milk and coconut allergens. (FDA)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

ELGIN, Ill. — Cashews sold by Walmart across 30 states and on its website have been voluntarily recalled because the product may contain undeclared milk and coconut allergens, federal officials announced on Wednesday.

According to a news release from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc., of Elgin, Illinois, announced the voluntary recall of its 8.25-ounce Great Value Honey Roasted Cashews.

The recall came after a customer reported finding coconut cashews within a container labeled as honey-roasted cashews, the FDA said.

“An investigation identified that a limited number of incorrect honey-roasted cashew labels were applied to the plastic cans of coconut cashews during the manufacturing process,” the FDA said in its release.

According to the FDA, the affected product is packaged in an 8.25-ounce plastic can with a blue wraparound label with the UPC 078742133348. It has a “best by” date of “Jul 08 2025 GH2″ on the bottom of the can.

No adverse reactions have been reported so far, the FDA said.

The product was distributed in select Walmart stores in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont and West Virginia. The product was also sold online at Walmart.com, the FDA said.

Consumers are being advised not to eat the product if in their possession. They can either discard it or return it to a Walmart store for a full refund, according to the news release.

Customers with questions can John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. at 800-874-8734 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT, or via email at info@jbssinc.com.

