Recall alert: Haleon issues nationwide recall of Robitussin Honey CF brands

Recall: Haleon is recalling several lots of its Robitussin cough syrup. (FDA)

Two brands of Robitussin cough syrups are being recalled due to a “microbial contamination,” federal officials said Wednesday.

According to a news release from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, Haleon issued a voluntarily nationwide recall involving eight lots of the Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult and Robitussin Honey CF Max Nighttime Adult products.

The recall covers 4-ounce bottles of Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult, with lot No. T10810, with an expiration date of Oct. 31, 2025. According to the FDA, 8-ounce products that are being recalled include lot Nos. T08730, T08731, T08732 and T08733, with an expiration date of May 31, 2025; and lot No. T10808, which has an expiration date of Sept. 30, 2025.

The Robitussin Honey CF Max Nighttime Adult product covers 8-ounce bottles labeled with lot Nos. T08740 and T08742, expiration date June 30, 2026, according to the FDA. They have an expiration date of June 30, 2026.

Haleon did not give details about how the microbial contamination occurred or how it was discovered.

In a statement, the company said that such contamination in “immunocompromised people” could “potentially result in severe or life-threatening adverse events such as fungemia or disseminated fungal infection.”

“In non-immunocompromised consumers, the population most likely to use the product, life-threatening infections are not likely to occur,” the company added. “However, the occurrence of an infection that may necessitate medical intervention cannot be completely ruled out.”

In the notice, Haleon urged consumers to stop using the syrup.

Consumers with questions can call Haleon at 800-245-1040, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., EST, Mondays through Friday. Customers can also email the company at mystory.us@haleon.com.

