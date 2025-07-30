Recall alert: High Noon recalls vodka seltzer cans mislabeled as energy drink

High Noon recalled some of its vodka seltzer cans after some 12-packs might contain an energy drink filled with alcohol.

High Noon vodka spritzer variety 12-pack, 12-ounce cans have been recalled after the company said that some of the cans had been mislabeled as Celsius energy drinks.

According to a posting on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website on Tuesday, some of the packs contain cans that are filled with High Noon vodka seltzer alcohol and are mislabeled as Celsius Auto Vibe Energy Drink, Sparkling Blue Razz Edition with a silver top.

“Consumption of the liquid in these cans will result in unintentional alcohol ingestion,” High Noon said on the FDA site.

No illnesses or adverse events have been reported for this recall so far, the High Noon said in the voluntary recall notice.

Heads up fellow Celsius drinkers...



The recall was initiated after High Noon discovered that a shared packaging supplier mistakenly shipped empty Celsius cans to High Noon.

The drinks were shipped to distributors in Florida, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Virginia and South Carolina. The product was then sent to retailers in Florida, New York, Ohio, South Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin. They were shipped between this year between July 21 and July 23.

The recall covers High Noon Beach Variety 12-Packs, lot Nos. L CCC 17JL25 14:14 – 11:59 and L CCC 18JL25 00:00 – 03:00.

The FDA advised that consumers should contact High Noon Consumer Relations at consumerrelations@highnoonvodka.com to receive more information, including details about receiving refunds.

