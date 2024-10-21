Recall alert: Hundreds of frozen waffle products recalled due to potential Listeria contamination

Frozen waffles under Target, Aldi and Walmart in-store brands, as well as the Kodiak brand are among hundreds of types of waffles that were recalled by TreeHouse Foods.

The company recalled the frozen breakfast foods because they could be contained with Listeria.

They were distributed through the U.S. and Canada under various brand names, along with their UPC numbers, which can be found below or click here.

The specific lot codes and best-by dates can be found here.

The problem was discovered through routine testing at the company’s manufacturing facility and there have been no confirmed reports of illness.

The recalled waffles should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase for credit.

If you have questions about the recall, call TreeHouse Foods at 800-596-2903, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Listeria bacteria can cause an illness called listeriosis.

The symptoms can include:

Fever

Muscle aches

Fatigue

Headache

Stiff neck

Confusion

Loss of balance

Seizures

Listeria can cause intestinal issues including diarrhea or vomiting. The symptoms can start within 24 hours of eating contaminated food and will last one to three days.

The CDC said that it can be dangerous for a pregnant woman to develop listeriosis. While the infection may never show symptoms or the symptoms may be mild, listeria could lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery or a life-threatening infection in the newborn.

You should talk to a doctor if you ate food that was recalled or linked to a Listeria outbreak and you have symptoms of listeriosis, the CDC said.

