Recall alert: Tesla recalls 16,000 Model S, Model X vehicles due to seat belt issue

FILE PHOTO: The NHTSA and Tesla have announced the recall of 16,000 vehicles due to a seat belt issue.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Tesla have announced the recall of almost 16,000 2021 through 2023 Model S and Model X vehicles.

The NHTSA said that some of the vehicles have front-row seat belts that may have not been reconnected correctly after being repaired.

The belt was disconnected from its pretensioner anchor and may not have been put back on correctly, potentially preventing it from performing correctly in the case of a crash, increasing the risk of getting injured.

There have been 12 warranty claims related to the issue but no crashes, injuries or deaths.

Letters will be mailed to owners of the recalled vehicles and Tesla will inspect the connectors and fix them as needed. If it cannot be reconnected then it will be replaced for free.

Tesla announced a second, unrelated recall involving front-facing cameras on about 1,300 2023 Model S, Model X and Model Y vehicles, The Associated Press reported.

The camera’s pitch is not aligned correctly, making some features unavailable including automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning and lane-keeping assist.

Owners can take their vehicles to Tesla for a free inspection and camera adjustment if deemed necessary, the AP reported.

