Recall alert: Tomatoes recalled due to potential salmonella contamination

Tomatoes sold under the Williams Farms Repak and the H&C Farms labels are being recalled because they may be contaminated with Salmonella.

The Food and Drug Administration said Southeast Tomato Distributors issued an alert concerning the potential contamination on April 29.

The tomatoes were distributed between April 23 and April 28 and then packaged and sold to wholesalers and distributors in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina, the FDA said.

The tomatoes came in various packing configurations, including:

5x6, 25lb (lot code R4467)

6x6, 25lb (lot code R4467, R4470)

Combo, 25lb (lot code R4467)

4x4, 2-layer (lot code R4467)

4x5, 2-layer (lot code R4467)

60-count, 2-layer (lot code R4467)

60-count, 18lb loose (lot code R4467, R4470)

XL 18lb loose (lot code R4467)

3ct trays (lot code R4467)

Only the three-count tray has a UPC code, which is 0 33383 65504 8.

If you have the recalled tomatoes, do not consume them and return to the place of purchase for a full refund. You can also just discard the tomatoes, the FDA said.

Images of the recalled products are below, or click here.

No illnesses have been reported, but symptoms of a salmonella infection can include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In some rare cases, the organism can get into the bloodstream and cause arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

If you have questions, contact the company at 843-866-7707 or 843-599-5154, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

