Recall alert: Toyota recalls 96K vehicles due to air bag problem

Recall alert FILE PHOTO: The NHTSA announced the recall of more than 96,000 Toyota Corolla Cross SUVs. (Teddy Leung/Getty Images)

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced the recall of more than 96,000 Toyota Corolla Cross vehicles.

The SUVs may have been built with instrument panels that don’t have the required perforation. The wrong instrument panel may cause the front-passenger air bag to deploy incorrectly.

The recall affects about 2% of 2022 through 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross SUVs. They were made between September 2022 and May 2023, according to the NHTSA’s documentation.

Dealers will inspect the panel and, if necessary, replace it free of charge. Until then, the NHTSA says that people should not sit in the front passenger seat of a recalled vehicle.

Owners will be notified by mail around July 10.

For more information, you can call Toyota customer service at 800-331-4331.

