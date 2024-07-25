Recall alert: Two types of scooters recalled due to fall hazards

Recall alert The CPSC announced the recall of two types of scooters. (cpsc.gov)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced two separate recalls concerning different types of scooters.

The recall involves 11,500 scooters sold under the Hover-1 and Razor brands.

Hover-1 Dynamo E-Scooters

The CPSC said that 4,200 Hover-1 Dynamo E-Scooters have been recalled. Only certain serial numbers with the letters “WY” in the seventh and eighth letters are included. The label with the serial number is on the underside of the scooter.

The e-scooter’s brakes can fail and allow someone to fall. They were sold exclusively online on Walmart.com from November 2021 through July 2022 for $200.

If you have the scooter you’re told to stop using it and contact DGL Group for instructions on how to get a full refund. You will have to sever the motor cable and take a photo of that as well as the serial number.

For more information contact DGL Group at 844-451-7300 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online.

Razor Icon electric scooters

The CPSC also announced the recall of 7,300 Razor Icon electric scooters. The downtube can come off from the floorboard, causing someone to fall.

They were sold in various colors — black, blue, orange, pink and red. Each scooter has “Razor” printed on the stem and floorboard. They were sold at Target, Walmart, Best Buy and other stores, and online by Amazon, Walmart, Razor and others from September 2022 through March 2024 for $600.

The following model and serial numbers are part of the recall:

Model number 13110003, Serial number beginning with 31EK30-01 or 31EK30-02

Model number 13110005, Serial number beginning with 31EK30-01 or 31EK30-02

Model number 13110040, Serial number beginning with 31EK20-01 or 31EK20-02

Model number 13110042, Serial number beginning with 31EK20-01 or 31EK20-02

Model number 13110060, Serial number beginning with 31EK60-01

Model number 13110061, Serial number beginning with 31EK60-01

Model number 13110062, Serial number beginning with 31EK90-01

Model number 13110063, Serial number beginning with 31EK90-01

Model number 13110084, Serial number beginning with 31EK10-01

You should stop using the scooter and contact Razor for a refund or coupon. If you have proof of purchase of the scooter on or after March 11, 2023, you can get a full refund. Everyone else gets either a $700 coupon for a future razor.com purchase or a $300 refund. You will be asked to remove the handlebar and return it to Razor. You will get a prepaid shipping label and pouch to return the handlebar.

For more information call Razor at 866-467-2967 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday or online.

