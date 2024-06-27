Recall alert: VW recalling more than 270,000 vehicles over airbag concerns

VW recall FILE PHOTO: FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 10: The new Volkswagen logo is seen on the hood of the new Volkswagen ID.3 electric car at the 2019 IAA Frankfurt Auto Show on September 10, 2019 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. VW is recalling more than 270,000 vehicles due to problems with airbags deploying. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Volkswagen is recalling more than 271,000 SUVs over concerns the front passenger airbag may not inflate during a crash.

The recall covers certain 2021-2024 Atlas SUVs and some 2020-2024 Atlas Cross Sport SUVs.

In documents posted Wednesday by the National Transportation Safety Board, VW claims that wiring under the front passenger seat can develop a fault that could deactivate the sensor that determines if a passenger is on board, disabling the airbag and increasing the risk of injury in a crash.

According to the documents, if the fault occurs, drivers would get a warning sound and an error message on the instrument panel. VW warns that owners should avoid the use of the front passenger seat if possible until the recall repairs have been made.

Dealers will make the repairs at no cost to owners. Owners of the affected vehicles are expected to get letters concerning the recall starting Aug. 16.

VW said it has 1,730 warranty claims that could be related to the problem.

