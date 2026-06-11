Report: Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes will make more than $504M in reworked deal

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reportedly agreed to an extension that ties him to Kansas City through 2033 in a $504.75 million deal.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have added two more years to quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ contract, a reworked deal that will be worth $504.75 million through 2033, according to a published report.

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ESPN reported that the deal would make the two-time league MVP the first NFL player with a contract valued at more than half a billion dollars.

Mahomes’ agency, Equity Sports, also announced the deal, according to The Athletic.

Mahomes has passed for 35,939 yards and 267 touchdowns during nine regular seasons and is a three-time Super Bowl MVP. In 2020, he signed what was a then-record 10-year, $450 million contract, according to the sports news outlet. The deal also had $50 million in incentives and locked Mahomes with the Chiefs through 2031.

The Chiefs are adding two years to Patrick Mahomes’ contract, tying him to Kansas City through the 2033 season at a value of $504.75 million.



Beginning in 2027, when the new money begins, the deal averages $64 million per year, setting a new NFL record for average annual value.… pic.twitter.com/DtH5ghhZgE — NFL (@NFL) June 10, 2026

The reworked contract adds two more years to Mahomes’ deal. It is worth $239.05 million, putting the deal at $504.75 million from 2026 through 2033, according to ESPN. Incentives could push the value of the deal to $522.25 million, The Associated Press reported.

The first four years of Mahomes’ reworked deal are guaranteed at signing, making the entire contract guaranteed, according to ESPN.

No other active quarterback in the NFL has a contract longer than six years, The Athletic reported. The second-largest total behind Mahomes’ new deal is $330 million, for Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen.

Mahomes had surgery in mid-December for a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee, The Athletic reported. The quarterback said his goal was to be ready to play when the Chiefs open their home season on Sept. 14 against the Denver Broncos.

“Over the last decade Patrick has become one of the most iconic, beloved sports figures of all time,” Clark Hunt, the Chiefs’ chair and CEO, said in a statement. “He has helped lead our franchise to five Super Bowl appearances and three championships; he has been instrumental in shaping the Chiefs brand and putting Kansas City on the world stage; and on top of it all he has been an outstanding role model in the community.

“Patrick is a generational talent and an elite human being, and I’m so excited he will continue to lead our team into the future.”

Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt on Patrick Mahomes’ extension. pic.twitter.com/i4aSQkI4Z4 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 10, 2026

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