Rex Culpepper, former Syracuse QB, son of ex-NFL player, dies after dirt bike accident

The former Syracuse University quarterback and son of NFL veteran Brad Culpepper died after injuries he suffered in a dirt bike accident on March 15. He was 28.

Rex Culpepper, who was a backup quarterback at Syracuse for three years and was the son of former NFL defensive tackle Brad Culpepper, died after suffering injuries in a dirt bike accident. He was 28.

Rex Culpepper, a native of Tampa, Florida, was injured in Georgia, the Tampa Bay Times reported. It was unclear where in Georgia he died.

His fiancee, Savanna Morgan, posted about Culpepper’s death on Monday on her Instagram account.

“No one expects to meet the love of your life and lose them in only 6 short years after meeting,” Morgan wrote. “Rex (didn’t) always believe in soulmates but towards the end he told me that he (didn’t) realize what having a soulmate felt like until we felt like extensions of each other.”

“And one thing about us is we lived every single day like it was our last. … You made six years feel like a lifetime, Rexy."

Rex Culpepper played at Syracuse from 2017 to 2020, and mostly served as a backup. He started six games, including five as a senior, The Daily Orange reported.

In 24 games, he completed 139 of 266 passes, throwing 11 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. As a senior, he threw nine touchdown passes.

Rex Culpepper’s best effort came against North Carolina State as a senior, the Syracuse Post-Standard reported. Thrust into a starting role, he threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns in a 36-29 loss to the Wolfpack.

Culpepper also played briefly at tight end during the 2018 season, according to the Post-Standard.

Rex Culpepper was diagnosed with testicular cancer in March 2018, the Times reported. He underwent chemotherapy before being declared cancer-free in June 2018.

“Rex lived his life with endless passion, having overcome cancer at the age of 20 while playing for the Orange,” the Syracuse football program posted on X. “ ... Rex played football as fierce as he lived life. Our hearts are with the Culpepper family & all those who loved him.“

Our Orange family mourns the loss of Rex Culpepper, who passed away this weekend at the age of 28. Rex lived his life with endless passion, having overcome cancer at the age of 20 while playing for the Orange. Appearing in 30 games, Rex played football as fierce as he lived life.… pic.twitter.com/HT65Ff8b2D — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) March 16, 2026

Eric Dungey, who played with Culpepper at Syracuse, wrote in an Instagram post that his former teammate “had zero fear and lived life to the fullest.”

“Thanks for all the memories, brother,” Dungey added.

Rex Culpepper excelled during his high school career, throwing for more than 2,100 yards and 21 touchdowns at Plant High School in Tampa, the Times reported.

Culpepper’s father, Brad Culpepper, played nine seasons in the NFL at defensive tackle. He was drafted by Minnesota in the 10th round of the 1992 NFL draft and played two seasons for the Vikings. He spent the bulk of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1994-1999) before playing his final season with the Chicago Bears in 2000.

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