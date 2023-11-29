Rite Aid to close over 30 more stores

Pharmacy chain Rite Aid plans to close just over 30 more stores after announcing it would close over 100 stores following a bankruptcy filing earlier this year.
In a notice filed in court, Rite Aid said it determined that 31 more stores in 12 should be closed “in the exercise of their business judgement.” In an earlier court filing, Rite Aid said closings were “in the best interests” of the company.
The stores added to the closure list Tuesday are located in California, Connecticut, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington, court records show.
In October, Rite Aid filed for bankruptcy, citing falling sales and the impact of opioid-related lawsuits.
Following the announced closures, Rite Aid will have about 2,000 stores remaining, CNN reported.
In court records, Rite Aid identified the new locations slated for closure as:
California:
- 5747 Kanan Road in Agoura
- 1475 41st Ave. in Capitola
- 1350 North Vaso Road in Livermore
- 49060 Road 426 in Oakhurst
- 4980 Freeport Blvd. in Sacramento
- 1020 Al Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe
- 11230 Donner Pass Road in Truckee
Connecticut:
- 66 Church St. in New Haven
Maryland:
- 1301 East State St. in Delmar
Michigan:
- 1301 West 14 Mile Road in Clawson
- 3681 Shawnee Road in Bridgman
Nevada:
- 1329 US Highway 395 North, #1 in Gardnerville
New Jersey:
- 121 West Main St. in Moorestown
- 93 Atlantic Blvd. in Beachwood
New York:
- 5825-35 Broadway in Bronx
- 335 Route 25A in Miller Place
Ohio:
- 4332 Cleveland Ave. NW in Canton
- 501 Water St. in Chardon
- 5033 Suder Ave. in Toledo
Oregon:
- 435 Liberty St. NE in Salem
- 785 South Columbia River Highway in St. Helens
Pennsylvania:
- 821 East Bishop St. in Bellefonte
- 6200 Saltsburg Road in Pittsburgh
- 2545 Aramingo Ave. in Philadelphia
- 927 Paoli Pike, West Chester
Virginia:
- 7601 Granby St. in Norfolk
- 163 W. Ocean View Ave. in Norfolk
- 4501 News Road in Williamsburg
Washington:
- 691 Sleater Kinney Road SE in Lacey
- 1628 5th Ave. in Seattle
- 15801 Pacific Ave. in Tacoma