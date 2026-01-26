Rock robbery: Florida man sentenced to jail for holding up Taco Bell with rock

FILE PHOTO: A Florida man was sentenced to prison for holding up a Taco Bell with a rock.

OCALA, Fla. — A Florida man was sentenced to four years behind bars for trying to rob a Taco Bell using a rock.

Officials said Kewarren Anderson approached the drive-thru window at an Ocala, Florida, location on July 8, 2025. He was holding a large rock and demanding money, WFTV reported.

Previous reports by WFTV said that he had gotten into the Taco Bell.

The employees ran from the restaurant and Anderson chased after them.

He was eventually found by a police dog hiding behind a dumpster.

Anderson was injured in the event and was treated by medical personnel before being taken to jail for processing.

He was credited with six months and 19 days for time served and will spend the rest of his four-years in state prison, WFTV reported.

