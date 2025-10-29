Rosie O’Donnell’s daughter, Chelsea, to serve prison time

FILE PHOTO: Rosie O'Donnell and Chelsea Belle O'Donnell pose at the "2nd Annual Fran Drescher Cancer Schmancer Sunset Cabaret Cruise" on The SS Hornblower Infinity Crusie Ship on June 20, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

Former talk show host Rosie O’Donnell is asking for prayers after her daughter, Chelsea O’Donnell, had her probation revoked and will have to serve time behind bars.

Us Weekly was first to report that a Wisconsin judge made the decision to revoke Chelsea O’Donnell’s probation after she violated the terms.

Court officials said that she violated probation due to sexual assault allegations, the Us Weekly reported, but court records did not provide details.

She also had not made significant progress in the drug treatment program.

Chelsea O’Donnell had been sentenced to six years on probation for back-to-back-to-back arrests in 2024, People magazine reported. All three arrests involved drug charges, among others.

The probation sentence came after a plea deal for all three arrests.

She had been sentenced to 18 months behind bars, but the sentence was stayed, and she would be on probation as long as she was not in trouble for the six years of the term.

Chelsea O’Donnell, a mother of four, had to be absolutely sober, not possess alcohol or any other controlled substance without a valid prescription, have no contact with known drug users or sellers and have no possession or ownership of a firearm, People magazine reported.

The comedian acknowledged the challenges her daughter has faced, writing on Instagram, "my child chelsea belle - before addiction took over her life - i loved her then i love her now as she faces a scary future- prayers welcomed- #addiction awareness #love #family."

She also told People magazine in a statement, "I have compassion for those struggling with addiction - Chelsea was born into addiction and it has been a painful journey for her and her four young children. We continue to love and support her through these horrible times. Prayers welcomed."

