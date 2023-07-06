Rudy Farias: Police to release details after man missing for 8 years found

Rudy found: Rudolph "Rudy" Farias IV can be seen in this 2015 file photo. The Texas teen was 17 when he was reported missing in 2015. (Texas Center for the Missing)

HOUSTON — Police are expected to shed light Thursday on the case of a Texas man found last week, eight years after he was reported missing as a 17-year-old.

Authorities will hold a news conference regarding the case at 11 a.m. CDT Thursday.

Police said they interviewed Rudolph “Rudy” Farias, 25, and his mother on Wednesday, though they declined to immediately share what they learned from the discussions.

Houston activist Quanell X told reporters on Wednesday that Farias said he had been sexually abused and drugged by his mother for years, according to KTRK-TV. Quanell X said he was in the room with Farias as he told an investigator about what happened in the eight years since his mother reported him missing, KHOU-TV reported.

“The things he told me, I broke down in tears,” Quanell X said, according to the news station.

Authorities did not immediately confirm or deny that Farias had made the allegations against his mother.

“While there are reports of some of the content of the interviews being released, our detectives are not in a position at this time to discuss specifics of the interviews or if the content being released is entirely factual,” police said in a statement.

Farias’s mother, Janie Santana, reported him missing in 2015, telling investigators that he vanished while walking his dogs, KTRK reported. Police said he was found on the night of June 29 outside a church. Santana told KPRC-TV that her son was in “bad shape” after good Samaritans found him and called 911.

Questions surrounding his disappearance intensified after neighbors told KTRK that Farias — who they knew as “Dolph” — had been living at his mother’s home for years.

“He used to come in my garage, chill with my cousin, son, and daughter,” neighbor Kisha Ross told the news station. “That boy has never been missing.”

Authorities continue to investigate.