Rudy Moreno, known as ‘Godfather of Latino comedy,’ dead at 66

Rudy Moreno

Rudy Moreno: The Los Angeles comic, known as the "Godfather of Latino comedy," died at the age of 66. His death was announced on May 11. (Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Rudy Moreno, a veteran of the Los Angeles comedy circuit who was known as the “Godfather of Latino comedy,” has died. He was 66, Deadline reported.

>> Read more trending news

TMZ was the first outlet to report Moreno’s death on Saturday.

Moreno’s agent, Mark Scroggs, confirmed to the entertainment and gossip outlet that the comic was in the intensive care unit of a Los Angeles hospital when he died. No cause of death was given.

Born on July 24, 1957, in Los Angeles, Moreno was a host and producer at the Ice House Comedy Club in Pasadena, California.

He appeared on television in “Arrested Development,” “Monk,” “The Shield,” “Judging Amy” and “The Kingpin,” according to Deadline.

Moreno also appeared in one episode of “The Shield,” in 2004, one episode of “Pacific Blue” in 1999, two episodes of “The Kingpin” in 2003 and had a part in the 2022 movie, “Father Stu,” according to IMDb.com.

He also wrote material for Gabriel Iglesias’ 2011 “Stand-Up Revolution.”

Following the news of his death, Ken Jeong tweeted that “countless comedians owe their start” to Moreno. He thanked Moreno for “constantly supporting me and letting me get stage time on all of his shows.”

“I know you’re making heaven laugh,” Jeong wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Moreno is survived by his wife, Arlene, and their children, according to TMZ.

Latest noteworthy deaths:

© Cox Media Group

On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!