Runners at the ready: Boston Marathon runners compete in 128th edition

Thousands of runners traveled to the small town of Hopkinton, Massachusettes, for the 128th running of the Boston Marathon.

Hopkinton has been the starting line for the prestigious race for 100 years, The Associated Press reported.

Seventeen past marathon champions and about 30,000 others started their quest to finish the 26.2-mile route which ends on Boston’s Boylston Street.

Sisay Lemma of Ethiopia was the men’s winner of the race, finishing the grueling course with an unofficial 2:06:17, his first Boston Marathon victory.

.@SisayLemma breaks the tape in an unofficial 2:06:18 for his first Boston Marathon win. — Boston Marathon Pro (@Boston26_2_Pro) April 15, 2024

Evans Chebet would have earned his third straight win and only the fifth in the history of the race to have three straight wins, but Lemma dashed those hopes USA Today reported.

Hellen Obiri from Kenya is the winner of the women’s division, the first to win back-to-back championships since 2005, the AP reported.

Switzerland’s Marcel Hug crashed after taking a turn too fast but still set a course record while competing in the men’s wheelchair division. It was his seventh championship.

He had a four-minute lead near the 18-mile mark when he had to navigate a turn in Newton. He hit the fence, flipping his chair on the left wheel, but was able to right himself quickly.

Hug finished the race in 1 hour, 15 minutes and 33 seconds, breaking his previous record by 1:33.

.@MarcelEricHug crosses the finish line in 1:15:35, crushing his own CR of 1:17:06, set just last year. This, after crashing into a fence as he made the turn into the Newton Hills. — Boston Marathon Pro (@Boston26_2_Pro) April 15, 2024

Britain’s Eden Rainbow-Coper was the women’s wheelchair division winner, finishing in 1:35:11 to take home her first major marathon championship.

Its a win in 1:35:11 for @edenrain, in tears at the finish. "Oh my god," she says over and over. — Boston Marathon Pro (@Boston26_2_Pro) April 15, 2024

Monday also marked the eleventh anniversary of the Boston Marathon Bombing which occurred on April 15, 2013. Organizers marked the anniversary at the finish line on Boylston Street, the site of the bombing that killed three people and wounded hundreds of people.

