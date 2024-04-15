‘Rust’ armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed to be sentenced

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the former armorer for the movie "Rust," listens to closing arguments in her trial at the First Judicial District Courthouse in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on March 6, 2024. (Luis Sánchez Saturno/Pool/AFP via Getty Images, File)

A judge is set to sentence Hannah Gutierrez-Reed on Monday after a jury in New Mexico found her guilty last month of involuntary manslaughter in the death of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

>> Read more trending news

Gutierrez-Reed is expected to appear in court for her sentencing hearing, which is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. MDT and last around two hours. She faces up to 18 months in prison.

A jury convicted Gutierrez-Reed on an involuntary manslaughter charge last month after a bullet fired from a prop gun held by actor Alec Baldwin struck Hutchins and director Joel Souza in 2021, killing Hutchins and injuring Souza. Baldwin has also been charged with involuntary manslaughter. “Rust” assistant director David Halls, who served as the film’s safety coordinator, earlier pleaded no contest to negligent use of a deadly weapon.

Attorneys for Gutierrez-Reed asked a judge for conditional discharge, noting their client’s remorse and her lack of a criminal history. In a court filing last week, they said she “has endured and will continue to endure collateral consequences far harsher than most defendants ever must face.”

“This conviction and press deluge will forever impact her life going forward, including with job prospects, and simply trying to lead a ‘normal’ life again someday,” defense attorneys wrote.

In their response, prosecutors told the judge that conditional discharge would be inappropriate for Gutierrez-Reed because she has failed to accept responsibility for her role in Hutchins’ death. They pointed to jailhouse phone calls in which she called jurors “idiots” and other names and complained about the negative effects the trial has had on her life and her modeling career.

They also said the 26-year-old is facing another felony charge on allegations that she hid a firearm from security to get it into a bar in New Mexico. Afterward, she made a video in which she gloated about sneaking in the firearm and “held up a nickel-plated semi-automatic pistol in front of the camera,” prosecutors said.

They asked a judge to sentence Gutierrez-Reed to the maximum.

During trial, evidence showed that Gutierrez-Reed brought live rounds onto the set of “Rust” and failed to properly check dummy rounds before the deadly shooting on Oct. 21, 2021, prosecutors said. Authorities said she loaded a live round into a prop gun and handed it off for Baldwin before the gun went off, killing Hutchins.

Baldwin has denied wrongdoing in the shooting, claiming that he never pulled the trigger before the gun fired. Jury selection is scheduled to begin in his trial in July.

© 2024 Cox Media Group