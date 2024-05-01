Ryan Gosling, Mikey Day reprise Beavis and Butt-Head characters at ‘Fall Guy’ premiere

LOS ANGELES — Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day made a special appearance on the red carpet at “The Fall Guy” premiere.
Gosling and Day appeared at Tuesday’s red carpet premiere in Los Angeles as the characters Beavis and Butt-Head, according to The Associated Press.
Gosling and Day first made their appearance as the live-action characters on “Saturday Night Live” on April 13, Variety reported. Gosling wore a blue shirt that said “Death Rock” on it as Day wore a gray one that said “Skull,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Beavis and Butt-Head are animated characters, the AP reported. They are both known for their antics, their laughs and their form of humor. The characters were a fixture in the 1990s on MTV.
Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day are on #TheFallGuy red carpet as Beavis and Butthead pic.twitter.com/mpONj280C3— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 1, 2024
“The Fall Guy” also stars Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Stephanie Hsu, Winston Duke, Teresa Palmar and Hannah Waddingham, Variety reported. It’s an action-comedy. Gosling’s character is a stuntman who goes looking for a movie star that is missing, and it happens that he is that movie star’s stunt double.
“The Fall Guy” movie heads to theaters on Friday, the AP reported.
