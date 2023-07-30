Security guard beaten to death outside a Hollywood nightclub; police searching for multiple suspects A security guard of a Los Angeles, California nightclub was killed after some kind of altercation with a large group early Sunday morning. (carlballou/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

LOS ANGELES — A security guard of a Los Angeles, California nightclub was killed after some kind of altercation with a large group early Sunday morning.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were called out to the Dragonfly Hollywood nightclub in the 6500 block of Santa Monica Boulevard by Wilcox Avenue around 2 a.m. Sunday, according to KABC. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim lying unresponsive.

Authorities say the victim was working at the time of the incident as a security guard when he was approached by a large group of people, the news outlet reported.

Witnesses reported that the incident turned violent once the security guard fell to the ground and the group began to beat him, KABC reported.

“The victim was working at this nightclub, and a large group – for unknown reasons – confronted that security guard, causing him to fall into the street,” said LAPD West Bureau Homicide Division Detective Samuel Marullo, according to KTLA. “At which time the group advanced and kicked and stomped him to death.”

The news outlet reported that the group was up to nine people as KABC reported it was 10 people.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. The news outlet said that his identity has not yet been released.

“We know that oftentimes people will record these types of incidents on their cellphone. We would encourage them to share that with us as it can help bring a sense of justice to this person’s family,” Marullo said, according to KABC.

It is unclear what lead up to the deadly incident. No arrests have been made yet, according to KTLA.