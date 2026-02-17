Shia LaBeouf arrested in New Orleans after alleged Mardi Gras altercation

FILE PHOTO: Shia LaBeouf poses during the "Slauson Rec" photocall at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS — Actor Shia LaBeouf is facing charges in New Orleans after an incident at Mardi Gras.

TMZ said it was a physical altercation that led to the “Transformers” actor being taken into custody. It allegedly happened outside a bar just after midnight on Feb. 17 in the French Quarter.

A witness told TMZ that LaBeouf was escorted out of a bar for an unknown reason before getting into the dispute. He left the area and walked for a bit before returning.

Investigators alleged he caused a disturbance and became increasingly aggressive at a Royal Street business. One man said LaBeouf hit him several times with closed fists, according to WVUE. When the actor returned, people tried to restrain him, but then released him, hoping he would leave, but the man said he didn’t and was hit again. LaBoeuf allegedly hit another person in the nose.

He was restrained until police arrived.

Paramedics attended to the actor, who was put into an ambulance. It is not known what injuries he may have had.

Court records showed he faces two counts of simple battery. Two adult men reported being assaulted, WVUE reported.

LaBeouf was seen over the weekend attending the Bacchus parade and posing for photos with fans, The Times-Picayune reported.

