Simone Biles becomes most decorated gymnast in history after winning 6th all-around worlds title ANTWERP, BELGIUM - OCTOBER 06: Gold medalist Simone Biles of Team United States reacts during the medal ceremony for the Women's All Around Final on Day Seven of the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at Antwerp Sportpaleis on October 06, 2023 in Antwerp, Belgium. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images) (Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

ANTWERP, Belgium — Simone Biles made history Friday at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships after winning the women’s individual all-around final. The win got her to win her 21st world championship gold medal.

Biles won the individual all-around title at the world championships for the sixth time, according to The Associated Press.

Her win Friday made Biles the most decorated female or male gymnast ever, according to CNN. She surpassed Belarusian Vitaly Scherbo’s record of 33 overall medals from both the world championships and the Olympics.

“With her win in today’s all-around competition, Simone Biles now stands alone as the most decorated gymnast in history,” Team USA said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

34 medals, 1 GOAT 🐐



With her win in today's all-around competition, @Simone_Biles now stands alone as the most decorated gymnast in history! pic.twitter.com/VWlBtdztvT — Team USA (@TeamUSA) October 6, 2023

Friday’s win scored Biles 58,399 points “across the balance beam, floor, vault and uneven bars,” according to the AP. She beat Rebeca Andrade by 1,633 points. Andrade is the Brazilian defending champion.

Biles teammate, Shilese Jones took home the bronze medal after scoring 56,332 points, the AP reported.

Biles already won gold at the world championships this year and she has the opportunity to win four more, according to CNN. She is expected to compete in the women’s vault and uneven bars in the finals on Saturday. On Sunday, she will be competing on the balance beam and floor exercise finals.