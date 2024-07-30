Simone Biles, US women’s gymnastics team take gold

Simone Biles

Gold medal winner PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 30: Simone Biles of Team United States competes on the Floor during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Final on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 30, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) (Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

PARIS — Despite an injured leg, Simone Biles and the rest of the U.S.A. women’s gymnastics team have earned gold.

They earned 171.296 points, 5.802 points ahead of silver medal team Italy and 6.799 points ahead of bronze medal team Brazil, The New York Times reported.

Biles had a minor calf injury that had been bothering her for a couple of weeks, The Associated Press reported. She had been seen limping on her left leg on Sunday.

But it was Biles, 27, who clinched the gold for Team USA with a 14.666 score, clinching her eighth Olympic medal, CNN reported. She is now the most decorated American gymnast in history. This was her first gold in the Paris Olympics and became the oldest American woman to earn a gold medal in gymnastics. Aly Raisman held the record previously.

Biles was the last to compete and needed 8.865 to win gold, CNN reported.

The team competition has finished and next up is the individual finals beginning on Thursday.

Biles qualified for all-around, vault, beam and floor, so she can win up to four more medals, CNN reported.

Her teammates Suni Lee will also compete in all-around, beam and bars; Jordan Chiles will compete in floor finals; Jade Carey will compete in the vault.


