Small balloon intercepted by NORAD over Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — One of the North American Aerospace Defense Command’s fighter jets intercepted a small balloon that was seen flying over Utah on Friday.

>> Read more trending news

The fighter jet investigated the balloon and found that it was “not maneuverable,” according to The Associated Press. NORAD’s spokesperson John Cornelio said the balloon was not a threat to national security. However, the balloon remains in the air.

The Federal Aviation Administration determined that the balloon was not a flight safety hazard, The New York Times reported.

The balloon was at an altitude between 43,000 and 45,000 feet, the newspaper reported.

It’s not clear where the balloon came from, the AP reported. It is also not clear why the balloon was flying over Utah and Colorado.

NORAD said it plans to continue to keep an eye on the balloon.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox’s spokesperson said that information about the balloon is “limited” and that Cox’s office is in communication with military officials, the Times reported.

© 2024 Cox Media Group