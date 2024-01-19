Snoop Dogg’s daughter reveals she suffered a severe stroke

Snoop Dogg, Cori Broadus INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 24: Recording artist Snoop Dogg (L) and Cori Broadus attend the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 24, 2014 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV) (Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV)

Snoop Dogg’s daughter revealed that she had suffered a stroke.

Cori Broadus, 24, on Thursday, posted a photo an Instagram Story from the hospital, according to People Magazine.

“I had a severe stroke this a.m.,” Broadus wrote in an Instagram Story, according to the Los Angeles Times. “I started breaking down crying when they told me.”

“Like I’m only 24 what did I do in my past to deserve all of this,” she continued.

Broadus is the youngest of Snoop Dogg’s four children, according to the LA Times. When she was six years old, she was diagnosed with lupus, People Magazine reported. Lupus is an autoimmune disease where the body’s immune system can mistake healthy tissues for foreign invaders and attack them rather than going after bad bacteria or viruses. It can also affect multiple organs in the body. It can also increase the risk of a stroke.

There are two types of strokes, according to Mayo Clinic per the LA Times. They are ischemic and hemorrhagic. Ischemic stroke is when a blood clot blocks blood flow to an artery in the brain, according to CBS News. Hemorrhagic stroke is when a blood vessel in the brain bursts.

According to the LA Times, it is unclear which one Broadus had.

A stroke is a medical emergency. The American Heart Association recommends thinking F.A.S.T. to remember the signs of stroke, according to the Today Show. FAST stands for facial drooping, arm weakness, slurred speech and time equal to brain. Each year, over 795,000 Americans suffer a stroke, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention per CBS News. Around 14,000 of those people will die.

